Erik ten Hag speaks to €40m striker as Man United continue internal discussions

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee several times in recent weeks as the Premier League giants continue to contemplate a move for the 23-year-old ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Manchester club have been interested in the Netherlands international since before the summer transfer window opened as Ten Hag is keen to add a new number nine to his squad in order to support Rasmus Hojlund.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United have held new talks with Zirkzee’s agent to discuss contract terms, his salary and commissions.

The Manchester club are also discussing the striker internally and how they want to proceed with the deal as the 23-year-old has a €40m release clause in his Bologna contract, which expires in August.

Ten Hag seems keen on the player as the Dutch coach has spoken to Zirkzee on the phone several times in recent weeks.

Zirkzee is coming off the back of a very impressive season in Serie A and as a result, Man United are not the only club interested in the Bologna striker.

Man United face tough competition for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal have also kept an eye on Zirkzee’s situation at Bologna, while AC Milan have made moves for the 23-year-old during the current transfer window, reports Sky Sports.

There have been a lot of rumours regarding the Dutch star’s future but it seems that Man United are the club most ready to submit an official proposal to Bologna for the striker once their internal discussions have concluded.

The signing of Zirkzee could be a great deal for the Manchester club as the player is young, is relatively cheap and is coming off the back of the season where he produced 19 goal contributions across 37 matches.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal get more involved as Mikel Arteta continues to search for a new number nine ahead of the new campaign getting underway.