Video: “That matters to us” – Trent Alexander-Arnold shows how proud he is of England teammates in post-match interview

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winning penalty to send England through to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and the Liverpool star was very proud of his teammates after the full-time whistle. 

The right-back started the game on the bench but was brought on by Gareth Southgate with five minutes to go as the Three Lions boss had penalties in mind.

That paid off as the final spot-kick fell to Alexander-Arnold after all his teammates scored theirs. The pressure on the Liverpool star was enormous as he sent Yann Sommer the wrong way to send England through to the last four.

The 25-year-old was very proud of his teammates after the full-time whistle and that was evident in his post-match interview with the BBC.

“Incredible. These are the goals and aims we set for ourselves,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“Difficult opponents again, going behind, the team showed a lot of character, a lot of belief, a lot of heart.

“We knew it was going to be tight, we knew we were never going to run away with the game, although that would have been nice.

“Whatever it takes, no matter what, we win and that is all that matters to us.”

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to England reaching Euro 2024 semi-finals

 

