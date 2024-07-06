Video: England in trouble! Breel Embolo puts Switzerland ahead with just 15 minutes left to play

Breel Embolo has given Switzerland the lead against England with just 15 minutes left to play.

The goal comes after some brilliant work from Schar who splits open the Engalnd defence with a lovely disguised pass forward for Vargas.

The FC Augsburg man then plays a brilliant first-time cross in the six-yard box, which is deflected off John Stones, falling for Embolo who manages to get enough to put the ball into the back of the net.

Watch the goal below: