Video: Fans react to England defender John Stones’ awkward response to question about Gareth Southgate

Manchester City and England defender John Stones has left fans in stitches with his response to a question about national team manager Gareth Southgate.

The England boss has been under intense scrutiny for the team’s underwhelming performances in Euro 2024.

Southgate has faced significant criticism for his management style, with many fans and pundits accusing him of failing to maximise the potential of England’s “golden generation.”

His tactics have often been described as uninspiring and ineffective, leading to frustrations among supporters who believe the team should be performing better given the talent at its disposal.

Despite these challenges, England have managed to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and are set to face Switzerland for a spot in the semi-finals.

John Stones’ awkward response to question about Southgate

In a recent press conference, John Stones was asked what he had learned from Southgate over the years.

Stones’ response has since gone viral on social media. The defender visibly floundered, filling the air with a prolonged “ummm” as he struggled to find an answer.

When he finally did respond, fans were quick to notice that his answer was noticeably devoid of any mention of tactical insights or personal development as a player.

They were quick to pick up on Stones’ discomfort and the lack of substance in his answer, interpreting it as a subtle yet telling critique of Southgate’s coaching effectiveness.

The clip has been widely shared and commented on, with many finding humor in the awkward moment and using it to further criticise Southgate’s tenure as England manager.

Watch the clip below:

Reporter: I just wanna know what have you learnt from Southgate over the years? John Stones: Erm… ? ??? pic.twitter.com/3ddYl6OJQ9 — LB?? (@Londonblue_2) July 5, 2024

Journalist to John Stones, “What have you learned from Gareth Southgate.” Listen to John Stones floundering ?#BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/VPkLsul6p5 — Pete (@ManCityOracle) July 4, 2024

So basically spends a minute talking and doesn't name one footballing thing. https://t.co/2CPhBH6RJu — Scott Nixon (@scottnixon001) July 5, 2024