Video: Granit Xhaka’s incredible last-ditch block on Kobbie Mainoo to deny a certain goal

England National Team
Granit Xhaka has carried his remarkable form from last season into the Euros, emerging as a key player for Switzerland in their campaign. In the ongoing match against England, he has been instrumental once again.

Just before half-time, Xhaka produced an outstanding block to deny a potential goal for the Three Lions. Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo found himself in a threatening position and was about to pull the trigger from close range.

However, the former Arsenal man made an incredible block, preventing England from taking the lead.

Watch the block below:

