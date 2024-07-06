Video: Harry Kane hauled off amid injury fears after bizarrely crashing into Gareth Southgate during England’s clash with Switzerland

England captain Harry Kane has been taken off moments after he collided with Gareth Southgate on the touchline.

Eberechi Eze cleared a Switzerland cross away, before Harry Kane went flying into Gareth Southgate after a push.

The collision may have caused some sort of injury concern for the striker, as the manager decided to take him off immediately after.

Watch below:

? – Southgate tries to block Kane from falling but even that he can't do. pic.twitter.com/ofQyUWSgkA — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) July 6, 2024

Former England defender Matt Upson, while reporting for BBC Radio 5, believes Kane picked up a cramp, which is why Southgate took him off.