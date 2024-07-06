Video: What a goal! Bukayo Saka scores a brilliant goal from outside the box to put England level

England respond almost immediately, with Bukayo Saka scoring a stunning goal from outside the box to make it 1-1. 

Switzerland took the lead in the 75th minute through Embolo’s finish from close range. But the lead did not last for long.

Declan Rice and Saka, the two Arsenal players, combined to level the score. Saka received Rice’s pass on the right before cutting inside, going past two Swiss players.

Finding just enough space, the wing-back finessed one from outside the box, with just enough accuracy as it hit the inside of the far post before going in.

What a way to equalise. Watch the goal below:

