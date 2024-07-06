It appears as though West Ham are wasting no time this summer in trying to land their targets.

Luis Guilherme was already landed some weeks ago, and Fabrizio Romano reported via X that Wolves’ Max Kilman had finally put pen to paper on a deal with the Hammers.

??? Official, confirmed. Max Kilman joins West Ham on £40m deal from Wolves. Here’s Kilman with director Tim Steidten who strongly wanted to sign him for Julen Lopetegui. pic.twitter.com/DZlNheT0tS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2024

Kilman’s former club appear to be in a race with his new employers to bag a seasoned Premier League striker too.

Though he spent last season in the Championship with Leicester City and his contract has now run out meaning that he’s available on a free transfer, Kelechi Iheanacho is still a formidable presence in a front line and at just 27 years of age, the former Man City man could be the right player at just the right time for Julen Lopetegui.

Give Me Sport suggest that Iheanacho is seen as competition for Michail Antonio, but that West Ham – and Wolves – must first understand his demands before showing their hand.