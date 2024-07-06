West Ham offered Nice two first-team players in exchange for Jean-Clair Todibo

It seems clear that Jean-Clair Todibo will leave Nice this summer, but try as they might, West Ham have been unsuccessful in their attempts to sign him so far.

As Fabrizio Romano noted on his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the player himself appears keen to join the Hammers, but the French club have rebuffed all offers.

Still no agreement for Jean-Clair Todibo and West Ham

That includes a willingness from the East Londoners to include Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd plus cash for the French international, per Foot Mercato.

It isn’t clear how much further Tim Steidten will go in order to land the player for Julen Lopetegui, and with other clubs seemingly interested in Todibo’s services, the Hammers are going to have to be lightning fast if they want to get any deal over the line.

Given just how well Todibo has played for the Ligue Un side of late, bringing him to the London Stadium would be a real coup.

