Colombia are on its way to the 2024 Copa America semifinal as Liverpool standout Luis Díaz added an insurance goal against Panama. Los Cafeteros finished first in Group D and are showing why they’re a tournament favorite.

After scoring two goals, the 27-year-old scored a heads-up goal, giving Colombia a 3-0 lead over the Canadians. While there’s still plenty of game left, the Colombians will coast their way to the semifinals where they’ll face either Brazil or Uruguay.