Video: Liverpool ace scores impressive heads-up goal for Colombia against Panama

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Colombia are on its way to the 2024 Copa America semifinal as Liverpool standout Luis Díaz added an insurance goal against Panama. Los Cafeteros finished first in Group D and are showing why they’re a tournament favorite.

After scoring two goals, the 27-year-old scored a heads-up goal, giving Colombia a 3-0 lead over the Canadians. While there’s still plenty of game left, the Colombians will coast their way to the semifinals where they’ll face either Brazil or Uruguay.

More Stories Colombia Copa America Liverpool Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.