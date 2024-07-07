Colombia are on its way to the 2024 Copa America semifinal as Liverpool standout Luis Díaz added an insurance goal against Panama. Los Cafeteros finished first in Group D and are showing why they’re a tournament favorite.
After scoring two goals, the 27-year-old scored a heads-up goal, giving Colombia a 3-0 lead over the Canadians. While there’s still plenty of game left, the Colombians will coast their way to the semifinals where they’ll face either Brazil or Uruguay.
James Rodriguez with great vision and quick thinking for Colombia's third goal. As soon as Luis Diaz started the run he spotted it. Quality finish from Diaz too. pic.twitter.com/e5o4e12ffr
— James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 6, 2024