Video: Crystal Palace star’s unintended assist leads to spectacular goal for Colombia

Colombia is on its way to the 2024 Copa America semifinal. Crystal Palace ace Daniel Muñoz assisted on the goal scored by Palmeriras star Richard Rios, and the Colombians took a 4-0 lead.

Muñoz was dribbling into the box, and the 28-year-old pivoted, and the defender took a tumble as he left the box. However, that fall led to a loose ball, in which Rios provided a shot from outside the box for the goal. Colombia added another goal for the lopsided result as they comfortably advance past Panama.