Colombia is on its way to the 2024 Copa America semifinal. Crystal Palace ace Daniel Muñoz assisted on the goal scored by Palmeriras star Richard Rios, and the Colombians took a 4-0 lead.

Muñoz was dribbling into the box, and the 28-year-old pivoted, and the defender took a tumble as he left the box. However, that fall led to a loose ball, in which Rios provided a shot from outside the box for the goal. Colombia added another goal for the lopsided result as they comfortably advance past Panama.

