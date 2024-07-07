Video: Barcelona star delivers cheap shot shove to Real Madrid youngster in Brazil-Uruguay match

Endrick will go to Real Madrid once Brazil’s Copa América run ends. However, the teenager is already getting a taste of the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry during the contest between Brazil and Uruguay.

The Real Madrid youngster is in the starting 11 for Brazil as he replaces Vinicius Jr., but during the contest, Endrick was shoved either inadvertently or intentionally by Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo. The cheap shot was probably a way to get under the player’s skin or throw him off his game in such a crucial matchup.