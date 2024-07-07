Barcelona must be on high alert after star defender Ronald Araújo left the match between Brazil and Uruguay with what appeared to be a muscle injury.

It’s been bad news over the past couple of days for the Catalan side after Pedri was injured during the Germany-Spain match and is now ruled out for the rest of UEFA Euro 2024.

Regarding Araújo, the player did leave under his own power and didn’t require assistance, but he was limping on the sidelines. It will be interesting to see if his injury rules him out for the rest of the tournament, should Uruguay advance.