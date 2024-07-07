Video: Barcelona on high alert as star defender suffers injury during Brazil-Uruguay clash

Copa America
Posted by

Barcelona must be on high alert after star defender Ronald Araújo left the match between Brazil and Uruguay with what appeared to be a muscle injury.

It’s been bad news over the past couple of days for the Catalan side after Pedri was injured during the Germany-Spain match and is now ruled out for the rest of UEFA Euro 2024.

Regarding Araújo, the player did leave under his own power and didn’t require assistance, but he was limping on the sidelines. It will be interesting to see if his injury rules him out for the rest of the tournament, should Uruguay advance.

More Stories Barcelona Copa America Ronald Araujo Uruguay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.