Uruguay went down a man in the final minutes of the second half in a contest that’s 0-0 after Nahitan Nández’s tackle on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The foul was initially ruled a yellow card, but VAR called the referee to review the play.

Following the review, the referee gave Nández a straight red card. Uruguay will now finish the contest with 10 men, looking to hold onto the scoreless result and force a penalty kick shootout.