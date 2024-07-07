Premier League winner confirms Liverpool departure after five years

Goalkeeper Adrian has confirmed that he has left Liverpool after five years with the 37-year-old expected to join Real Betis as a free agent.

The veteran shot-stopper was offered a new deal by the Merseyside club to stay for another season but the Spaniard posted a video on his X account to confirm his decision to turn down the new deal.

Adrian stated how much of an honour it was to wear the Liverpool jersey over the last five years and said that “defending the Liverpool badge at Anfield should be added to the seven wonders of the world”.

HOW TO BUY ENGLAND VS NETHERLANDS TICKETS!

According to Fabrizio Romano, the free agent will now join his boyhood club Real Betis, returning to the La Liga side after leaving back in 2013.

Betis is the club of the goalkeeper’s heart and it is clear that the 37-year-old wants to wear the shirt again before retiring from the sport.

Adrian’s Liverpool story

Adrian joined Liverpool in 2019 as a backup goalkeeper for Alisson Becker and got more game time than expected during his first season when the Brazilian goalkeeper got injured.

The Spaniard played a key role at the start of the 2019/20 campaign as he helped the Merseyside club win the UEFA Super Cup and played his part in Liverpool’s Premier League title win. The Spaniard would go on to play 26 times for the Reds, with his last appearance coming in the 2022 Community Shield.

The 37-year-old was not expected to get many minutes this season under Arne Slot’s watch and therefore, felt like the best decision for him was to return home and enjoy the last few years of his career.