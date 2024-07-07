Arne Slot will be worried as Liverpool face serious disruption to pre-season plans

Arne Slot will not have the ideal preparation for his first season in charge of Liverpool as the Reds are expected to be without as many as nine first-team players for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Premier League giants’ pre-season consists of three matches in America as they face Real Betis on July 26, Arsenal on July 31 and Man United on August 3; before taking on Sevilla at Anfield on August 11.

Liverpool open up their Premier League campaign six days later away to Ipswich Town on August 17 and preparation for that game will not be ideal for Slot as nine players could miss the entirety of the Merseyside club’s trip to the United States, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Slot’s players have been given three weeks off following the exit of their nations from this summer’s tournaments and the Reds have as many as nine stars still competing at the later stages of Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and the in-form Cody Gakpo will represent the Netherlands when they take on England in the European Championship semi-final on Wednesday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad that will oppose them in Germany.

On the other side of the draw, Ibrahima Konate will be part of the France squad taking on Spain for a place in the final of Euro 2024.

HOW TO BUY ENGLAND VS NETHERLANDS TICKETS!

At the Copa America, Darwin Nunez will compete in the semi-finals with Uruguay as Marcelo Bielsa’s men need to overcome an in-form Colombia side for a place in the final which contains Luis Diaz.

In the other semi-final clash, Argentina will have Alexis Mac Allister to help them get past Canada, having already beaten Jesse Marsch’s side earlier in the tournament.

Is this a concern for Arne Slot and Liverpool?

Pre-season is very important for any team as it sets the fitness baseline for the season. For a new manager, it is even more important as it is a key time to establish their ideas and style of play.

Having nine key players missing for the majority of the pre-season will affect Liverpool in some way as Slot will not be able to field his best team until the Reds play Sevilla at Anfield one week before the season begins.

It is not the ideal preparation for the Dutch coach but he will certainly be happy to see some of his players return to Anfield with winners medals from this summer’s tournaments.