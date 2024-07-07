Arsenal are expected to be busy in the summer transfer once again.

The Gunners managed to sign Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber last summer but those signings still failed to guide Arsenal to the Premier League title.

They lost the race against Manchester City once again but they are determined to change that next season by first addressing their issues in the transfer market.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly made former Leeds United and current Barcelona winger Raphinha his top target.

According to TEAMtalk, who have cited unnamed Spanish reports, the Gunners are ready to offer striker Eddie Nketiah in a deal to Barcelona to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The Gunners manager is reportedly obsessed with the winger and wants to sign him this summer in order to add more depth and quality to his wide areas.

The North London club were linked with a move for Raphinha when he was at Elland Road but they lost the race against the Spanish giants to secure his services.

Now, they have another opportunity to make a move for the pacey winger with Barcelona looking to make sales in order to address their poor financial situation.

Raphinha likes to play on the right-wing, a position that is currently occupied by England international Bukayo Saka at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal boss is possibly thinking of using the player in rotation with Saka or he could use Raphinha on the left-wing, a position which has been a cause of huge concern to the Gunners manager.

The Barcelona winger offers versatility and finishing quality, something that is desperately needed at the Emirates Stadium.

He is not the only player they are looking to move for in this transfer window.

Arsenal will be busy in the transfer window this summer

Having already secured the permanent signing of Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford, the Premier League giants are now targeting a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The young defender impressed last season and his eye catching performances at the European Championship this summer have intensified interest in his services.

Arteta would be hoping to challenge Man City again next season and deliver Arsenal’s first Premier League title since 2004.