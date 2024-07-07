Arsenal and Liverpool join the race for €100 million-rated midfield prodigy

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer stop

According to a report from the Portuguese publication O Jogo, the midfielder is valued at €100 million and the two English clubs are in the race to sign him.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Liga NOS and there is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. Liverpool need a quality central midfielder after the departure of Thiago Alcantara and the Portuguese international would be ideal for them. He will help control the tempo of the game from the deep and provide the defensive cover to the side as well.

Similarly, Arsenal need more quality in the middle of the park as well. Jorginho is in his twilight years and Thomas Partey has had his fair share of injury problems. Neves could be the ideal long-term partner for Declan Rice at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

Joao Neves would be a future investment for Arsenal and Liverpool

Liverpool and Arsenal will look to compete for major trophies in the upcoming season and they need quality players in order to match up to Manchester City. Someone like Neves would certainly help them improve in the midfield. Furthermore, the 19-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder.

Even though the €100 million valuation might seem quite steep right now, he could end up justifying the investment in the coming seasons.

However, Liverpool and Arsenal will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to shell out a substantial amount of money for the player.