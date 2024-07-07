Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants Wolves star as he eyes summer additions

On his Patreon page, journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Arsenal are attempting to recruit Daniel Bentley from Wolves in order to add the player to their goalkeeping department.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Pedro Neto for a long time but now they are eyeing a move for one of his teammates.

After completing the permanent signing of David Raya from Brentford this month, Mikel Arteta wants more depth in his squad in the goalkeeping area.

Although they have Aaron Ramsdale at the club but he is widely expected to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer in search of first team football.

If Ramsdale leaves, Bentley will join the club as cover for Raya and if the England goalkeeper stays at the Emirates Stadium, then Bentley will have to become the third choice goalkeeper.

Arsenal could benefit from the signing of the Wolves player as he has experience in the Premier League.

Despite not being a starter, he played five times last season and one of his appearances came against the Gunners.

Bentley was nurtured in the Arsenal academy and played there from the age of eight until the age of fifteen before being released and joining Southend United.

He could now get the opportunity to represent the Gunners as a first team player next season.

Arsenal want good back-up in all positions

Arteta wants all the bases covered as far as squad depth is concerned with the Spaniard looking to challenge Manchester City again for the Premier League title.

After falling short in the last two seasons, he is now determined to topple Man City’s dominance in English football.

The Gunners are looking like the most likely team to beat Pep Guardiola’s team to the Premier League title, however, they would need squad depth as good as the current champions.