Barcelona star will not make Arsenal switch this summer as Gunners close in on €50m talent

Arsenal are closing in on Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the deal for the Italian makes a move for Barcelona’s Jules Kounde difficult.

The Gunners are willing to complete the €50m transfer for the centre-back over the coming weeks, reports Matteo Moretto, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defence in order to challenge for the Premier League title again next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Calafiori will sign a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium worth €4m per season with the player said to be very keen on making the switch to North London.

Despite this, Arsenal have been linked to another centre-back in recent days with Sport reporting that Barcelona’s Jules Kounde is a player of interest for the Premier League giants.

However, Moretto states that the French international is not a player Arsenal are focusing on at the moment as they look to get their Calafiori deal over the line.

Arsenal will not move for Barcelona’s Jules Kounde

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto provided an insight into Arsenal’s search for a new centre-back with the transfer expert stating that Kounde is not an option for the Gunner right now.

“At the moment, I am not aware that Arsenal have Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde in mind for a transfer this summer,” Moretto said.

“Arsenal are currently focused on Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, and are willing to close a deal for him for around €50m, hence Kounde is not a name that is being realistically considered at the moment for the Gunners.”