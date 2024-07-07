Leeds United have received a major boost thanks to former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa, according to Leeds All Over.

The Argentinian is managing the Uruguay team at the Copa America and his team has looked one of the favourites for the competition.

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson’s Copa America is because of Bielsa’s Uruguay team defeating the USMNT and ending their tournament early in the group stage.

The Whites players have return to pre-season training and they are now preparing to go on another run next season in order to win promotion to the Premier League.

A lot of changes are expected at Elland Road this summer with a number of players expected to leave.

Archie Gray has already left to join Premier League club Tottenham while players like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto may follow soon.

USA international is staying at Leeds United

However, Aaronson is set to stay at Leeds after a loan spell away from the club last season.

Manager Daniel Farke has decided to show faith in him and keep him at the club to help him take another shot at the Championship title and return to the Premier League.

The fact that Aaronson is eager to return to work at Elland Road under Farke, with whom he had encouraging discussions, is confirmation of this.