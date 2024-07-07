Brighton playmaker with 75 Premier League goals & assist agrees transfer to Bundesliga giants

Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Brighton playmaker Pascal Groß has agreed on a deal to return to his native Germany with Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. 

Groß has been a key figure for the Seagulls since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, registering 75 direct goal involvements (30g/45a) in 228 top-flight appearances. Last season, the 33-year-old finished behind only Ollie Watkins (13) and Cole Palmer (11) on 10 Premier League assists.

However, Groß — who has eight caps for Germany and was part of the Die Mannschaft side that reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on home soil this summer, playing 45 minutes of their opening 5-1 win over Scotland — has entered the final year of his contract at the American Express Stadium.

That means Brighton must act now if they’re to receive a fee for the midfielder, rather than losing him for free next summer.

Dortmund agree terms with Groß

Pascal Gross of Germany reacts during the international friendly match between Germany and Ukraine at Max-Morlock-Stadion on June 03, 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany.

According to Sky Sports Germany (via Bulinews), 2023/24 Champions League finalists Dortmund have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Groß that will see him sign a two-year deal with an extra option year.

All that is left now is for the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee and while there is yet to be a concrete figure reported, it’s understood Brighton value Groß in the region of €8-10m (£6.7m-8.5m).

Groß last played in the Bundesliga back in 2016/17 for Ingolstadt and has six goals and 12 assists to his name in 70 appearances in the competition, which also includes a previous spell with Hoffenheim.

More Stories Pascal Groß Pascal Gross

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.