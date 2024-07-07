Brighton playmaker with 75 Premier League goals & assist agrees transfer to Bundesliga giants

Brighton playmaker Pascal Groß has agreed on a deal to return to his native Germany with Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Groß has been a key figure for the Seagulls since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, registering 75 direct goal involvements (30g/45a) in 228 top-flight appearances. Last season, the 33-year-old finished behind only Ollie Watkins (13) and Cole Palmer (11) on 10 Premier League assists.

However, Groß — who has eight caps for Germany and was part of the Die Mannschaft side that reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on home soil this summer, playing 45 minutes of their opening 5-1 win over Scotland — has entered the final year of his contract at the American Express Stadium.

That means Brighton must act now if they’re to receive a fee for the midfielder, rather than losing him for free next summer.

Dortmund agree terms with Groß

According to Sky Sports Germany (via Bulinews), 2023/24 Champions League finalists Dortmund have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Groß that will see him sign a two-year deal with an extra option year.

All that is left now is for the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee and while there is yet to be a concrete figure reported, it’s understood Brighton value Groß in the region of €8-10m (£6.7m-8.5m).

Groß last played in the Bundesliga back in 2016/17 for Ingolstadt and has six goals and 12 assists to his name in 70 appearances in the competition, which also includes a previous spell with Hoffenheim.