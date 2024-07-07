“Deal close” – Arsenal confident of finalising major transfer, pushing to get it done “next week”

Arsenal are reportedly pushing to finalise the transfer of Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori and seem to be hopeful of getting it done by next week.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, with the Italian journalist saying an agreement is in place between Calafiori and Arsenal on a €4m per year contract.

However, the next step will be an agreement between Arsenal and Bologna, and it seems Romano expects the Gunners will push to strike a deal in the coming days, with the reporter describing the deal as close.

See below for the latest details on the Calafiori to Arsenal saga…

???? Arsenal are pushing to get Riccardo Calafiori deal done next week as final round of talks has already been scheduled. Arsenal are confident as Calafiori wants the move, he’s keen on #AFC project and agreed on contract until June 2029 for €4m net/season. Deal close. ?? pic.twitter.com/Fd8zZLUZiF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2024

Arsenal will surely benefit from bringing Calafiori in as an upgrade on the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, who have both had their problems in Mikel Arteta’s team in recent times.

The Italy international could be an upgrade on Kiwior, even though they are slightly similar players, and it will be interesting to see what this deal would mean for the Poland international.

Calciomercato have linked Kiwior with Juventus, so it could be that he’ll be on his way back to Serie A if Arsenal bring this new versatile defender in.