Chelsea dealt blow in their pursuit of 24-year-old Premier League star

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, there is strong interest from Chelsea but Newcastle are now confident of holding on to the player and agreeing on a new contract with him.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle this past season and he scored 25 goals in all competitions last year.

Keeping him at the club will be a top priority for Newcastle as they look to get back into European football.

Isak is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the league right now and he could make a big difference for Newcastle next season.

Chelsea could have used a top-class striker as well and the Swedish international would have transformed them. Nicolas Jackson has been quite underwhelming for Chelsea and they have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals.

They need more quality and depth in the side in order to push for trophies once again.

Newcastle do not need to sell Alexander Isak

Isak has proven himself to be a reliable goal scorer but he has a long term contract with Newcastle and the Magpies are under no pressure to sell him.

Initially, there were fears that Newcastle could cash in on the player in order to comply with the profit and sustainability regulations but they have now chosen to sell Elliot Anderson and the Yankuba Minteh, which has helped them balance the books.

The 24-year-old striker is now set to continue at Newcastle and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea move on to other targets. They have been linked with a host of attackers like Victor Osimhen in recent months and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.