Exclusive: Chelsea have not given up on 20-year-old talent Enzo Maresca loves

Chelsea have not given up on trying to sign Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion this summer as the 20-year-old talent is a player Enzo Maresca and the Blues’ board love.

The London club have been linked with the forward throughout the summer but a deal looks very difficult to complete as the Omorodion is happy to remain at Atletico and the La Liga outfit want him to stay ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and beyond, reports Matteo Moretto.

The forward dreams of being a success in Madrid but the transfer journalist states that Chelsea are not giving up on the 20-year-old talent as their new boss Enzo Maresca is a big fan of the Atletico star.

Omorodion spent last season on loan with Deportivo Alaves and impressed across the 35 games he played in La Liga with the youngster producing nine goals and one assist as Los Blanquiazules finished in the top half of Spain’s top flight.

It remains to be seen if the forward leaves Atletico Madrid this summer as Chelsea are waiting to pounce if his situation with the La Liga giants changes.

Chelsea keeping a close eye on Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto provided an update on Omorodion’s situation at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea’s interest in the 20-year-old talent.

The transfer expert wrote: “The only thing I can say regarding Chelsea target Samu Omorodion is to repeat what I reported a couple of weeks ago: so far, Atletico have said no to Chelsea’s offers. Atleti are clearly keen to hold onto him, and it helps that Omorodion himself dreams of succeeding at Atleti before considering a move in successive summers.

“That said, we have to tell it like it is – Chelsea are definitely still keeping a close eye on his situation, as he is a player that the board at Chelsea and their new manager Enzo Maresca absolutely love. We shall have to wait and see if anything new comes of it.”