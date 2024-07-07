Chelsea plotting part-exchange deal to sign 17-goal forward this summer

Chelsea are keen on improving their attacking unit this summer and Victor Osimhen is a target for them.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Napoli and he has helped them win the league title during the 2022/23 season.

There is no doubt that the Nigerian international is a world-class striker and he could transform Chelsea in the final third. However, he has a release clause of €130 million in his contract and it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for him.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are now willing to offer two players in a swap deal to bring the asking price down. It will be interesting to see if Napoli are prepared to accept the offer.

The report states that Chelsea could offer players like Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Cesare Casadei in order to sweeten the deal for Napoli.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues can bring in the right reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes. They have had two mediocre seasons and they will look to bounce back strongly. A club of their status should be competing in the Champions League regularly and pushing for domestic trophies as well.

Chelsea need someone like Osimhen

Someone like Osimhen could turn them into genuine contenders next season. The 25-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and he will be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League. He is entering the peak years of his career and the opportunity to showcase his ability in English football will be hard to turn down.

He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a key player for the Blues. Meanwhile, Napoli have appointed Antonio Conte as their manager and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Italian manager decided to sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian was a key player for him when he was managing Inter Milan and Lukaku helped his side win the league title. He had an outstanding season on loan at Roma last year. He could be a quality replacement for Osimhen next season.