Chelsea will be under new management in the 2024/25 season after replacing Mauricio Pochettino with Enzo Maresca.

Former Leicester boss Maresca is well known for playing attractive football, so fans at Stamford Bridge could be in for a treat.

But how do you buy tickets for Chelsea games at Stamford Bridge?

About the Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge, based in Fulham in west London, has been the home of Chelsea FC since 1905.

Its current capacity is 40,343, but the stadium’s highest ever attendance was 82,905 for a game against Arsenal in 1935.

Stamford Bridge’s most famous stand is the Shed End, where Chelsea’s loudest supporters sit, or often stand.

How to buy Chelsea tickets

Chelsea sell tickets directly through the official club website. General admission tickets go on sale to club members first, and are only made available to non-members if the match has not sold out, usually a fortnight before the game.

Premier League home games have tickets go on sale to members around six weeks before the match.

Meanwhile, cup games go on sale to season ticket holders, then to members, then to non-members. There is an initial limit of one ticket per member, but if the game doesn’t sell out – which is rare – members can buy additional tickets.

Is it easy to buy Chelsea tickets?

Because of the numbers of season ticket holders and members, Premier League games very rarely go on general sale.

If you want to ensure you have the best possible chance of securing a ticket, your best option is to become a member and aim for the games not against the top sides in the league.

But purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

What is the best resale ticket site for Chelsea tickets?

While some resale companies can be full of red flags, livefootballtickets.com is a super safe site that offers an unrivalled service.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases.

The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, plus customer support that exceeds expectations.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

