Chelsea make Champions League finalist their top transfer target

Premier League giants Chelsea are showing interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

With the addition of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu, and Tosin Adarabioyo, the Blues have had a busy summer transfer window.

After the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca, the club hierarchy has backed the new manager as far as new additions are concerned.

They have no intention to stop any time soon as they are now targeting a move for Adeyemi, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

🚨📈 #Chelsea are increasing their pressure on Karim #Adeyemi. 🗣️ Constant contacts with the entourage of the #BVB winger, now at the top of #CFC‘s list as their main target. 🔜 Developments expected soon. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/7BD4V1CdyT — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 7, 2024

The journalist has reported that the Dortmund attacker is Chelsea’s top transfer target and they have been in constant contact with his representatives.

The 22-year-old is being eyed for a move by the Blues to strengthen their attacking options for next season.

The young attacker helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final last season, which they eventually lost against Real Madrid.

Ademeyi received a number of chances in the final to score but he failed and Dortmund regretted those missed chances in the end.

Chelsea want another attacking option for next season

However, there is no question about his talent and he showed that consistently for the German giants last season.

The attacker’s contract expires in 2027 so Chelsea will have to pay a significant amount of transfer fee to sign the player.

The Blues have signed players but they are also looking to offload some of their current ones with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and a few others likely to face the axe.

Ademeyi’s versatility can help Chelsea next season as the player can play up front and out wide which would give Maresca a positive headache for team selection next season.