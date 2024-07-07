Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo could learn a thing or two from selfless Luis Suarez

Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez in their current career phases provides an interesting perspective on their roles and impacts at the Euros and Copa America respectively.

At 39 and 37, respectively, they are in the twilight of their careers, now playing outside Europe—Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League and Suarez in Major League Soccer.

Despite their ongoing success in these leagues, their age has become apparent at the international level, where their impact has waned.

Luis Suarez’s approach at Copa America

Suarez’s approach at the ongoing Copa America provides a valuable insights for Ronaldo. Recognising his limitations, Suarez has embraced a lesser role, supporting the next generation from the bench.

The former Barcelona striker has accepted being a substitute to Darwin Nunez, content with limited or no playing time while passionately cheering on his teammates and playing a role of a mentor with his valuable experience for the side.

This selfless attitude has played a part in Uruguay reaching the semi-finals, following a dramatic shootout victory over Brazil.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s self-centred Euro 2024 campaign