Crystal Palace interested in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta’s Olympic teammate

Crystal Palace are actively looking to bolster their attacking options this summer, particularly given the potential departures of key forwards.

Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi are all linked with exits, with Olise close to joining Bayern Munich, Eze strongly linked with Tottenham, and Guehi wanted by a number of top Premier League clubs.

In preparation for replacements, the Eagles have set their sights on Maghnes Akliouche, a teammate of Jean-Philippe Mateta from the France Olympic Games squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace have expressed strong interest in Akliouche, who is also being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain.

He posted on X:

Maghnes Akliouche’s also on the list of Crystal Palace after Paris Saint-Germain and more clubs as he’s attracting lot of interest.

AS Monaco director Thiago Scuro said that he’s “confident to keep Akliouche and talks are ongoing to extend his contract”.

With Michael Olise potentially moving to Bayern Munich for a medical exam, Akliouche is seen as a promising replacement.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, currently under contract with Monaco until June 30, 2026, primarily plays as an attacking midfielder but is also proficient on the right wing. His market value is estimated at €25 million.

Akliouche’s playing style and vision have drawn comparisons to Crystal Palace’s talisman, Eberechi Eze. In the last season, Akliouche ranked sixth in Shot-Creating Actions per 90 minutes in Ligue 1, averaging 4.91. He also achieved a Shots on Target percentage of 61.1%, placing him third in the league.

Defensively, Akliouche is impressive, ranking in the 90th percentile among attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe with 2.06 tackles per 90 minutes. He also excels in advancing the ball, with 5.19 progressive passes per 90. (Fbref)

AS Monaco’s director, Thiago Scuro, has stated that they are confident in retaining Akliouche, with ongoing discussions to extend his contract. Nevertheless, Crystal Palace remains determined to enhance their squad for the upcoming season.

Signing Akliouche could provide Palace with a versatile and dynamic attacking option, filling the potential gap left by Olise.