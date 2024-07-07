David Beckham sends message to England hero Bukayo Saka after famous win

England legend David Beckham has praised Bukayo Saka and the team’s performance in their brilliant win against Switzerland.

The Three Lions won the match on penalties and advanced to the semifinal of the competition, where they will come up against the Netherlands.

However, they had to battle hard to win as the Swiss team took the lead thanks to a goal from Breel Embolo in the 75th minute.

With nothing working for England, Saka stepped up and scored a stunning goal to put England back on level terms.

From there, the Three Lions looked like favourites to win the match and even though it was not in normal time or extra-time, they made sure they scored all their penalties in a famous win for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Saka, who scored in normal time for England, also scored his penalty and was the inspiration behind their win.

After receiving abuse for missing a penalty in the Euro final against Italy three years ago, the Arsenal winger has put his past behind him and performed amazingly well for his country.

So much that Beckham wrote on Instagram:

That’s the smile we all needed to see… Courage & happiness @bukayosaka87, well done to the lads,’ Beckham wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Saka celebrating.

Picture via: Instagram

Saka saved England from embarrassment

England’s performances have come under severe criticism recently with Saka shifted from his preferred right-wing position to the left-back position in one of the games.

However, the whole team and Saka in particular has answered the criticism in the best possible way.

The confidence this win will give to the players cannot be measured and they now have the final in their sights.

If they can manage to beat the Netherlands, they will come up against either Spain or France in the final.