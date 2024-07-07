Manchester United are reportedly increasingly confident of clinching the transfer of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is close to agreeing terms and who is giving his full priority to a move to Old Trafford.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, with the Italian claiming that talks are ongoing over the structure of this deal.

See below for details as Romano provides this major update on the De Ligt to Man Utd saga, while he also told CaughtOffside via his Daily Briefing column earlier today that PSG are not in the race as things stand, despite some rumours to the contrary…

?? Manchester United are increasingly confident on Matthijs de Ligt deal as the player has been clear with his agent: he's only giving priority to United. Personal terms almost in place, talks ongoing between clubs over deal structure with United to offer part in add-ons. pic.twitter.com/v5qUzVEGQI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2024

De Ligt transfer: Would this be a successful signing for Man United?

De Ligt has not had the easiest time at Bayern but he could surely improve this struggling United side, with Erik ten Hag likely to benefit from being reunited with one of his former players.

There’s certainly a gap that needs filling in the MUFC defence after the departure of Raphael Varane, and with both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez struggling with injuries for so much of last season.

De Ligt was once considered one of the best young players in world football, and though things haven’t exactly gone to plan for him since his Ajax days, there’s surely still time for him to turn things around and achieve his full potential.

United, it must be said, don’t have the best track record on that front in recent times, as many big names have joined the club and struggled, with top talents like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez among those to go backwards in a red shirt in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.