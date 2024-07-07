24-year-old defender is waiting for Man United to make an offer for him

Manchester United are prepared to address their defensive issues in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils struggled at the back last season as they conceded 58 goals in the Premier League.

Due to their issues at the back and following the departure of Raphael Varane from the club, signign a new defender is considered a priority at Old Trafford.

They have identified their transfer targets when it comes to the defensive position with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Lille’s Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt on their shortlist.

In recent weeks, de Ligt has looked the most likely to join former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Man United have still not made an official offer to Bayern Munich to sign the Dutch defender.

🚨🔴 Understand top agent Rafaela Pimenta remain in talks with ManUtd to find the best solution for Matthijs de Ligt! ▫️There are no negotiations with other clubs at this stage as De Ligt prefers to work with Erik ten Hag! ▫️Been told that Bayern have not yet received an… pic.twitter.com/nCXn9ppWYJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 6, 2024

The defender wants to work under his former manager as they both know each other from their time at Ajax.

de Ligt’s agent Rafaela Pimenta is involved in talks with the Premier League club to find a way to bring the defender to Old Trafford this summer.

The Dutch defender has given his green light to a move to Man United and that is why no other clubs are involved in discussions with the centre-back.

Agreeing personal terms will not be an issue for the Red Devils but Bayern Munich are demanding €50m in transfer fees plus bonus payments, and that is something that might change the situation.

The Bayern Munich defender showed last season how he can lead the defense and act as the leader behind the midfield.

Man United need a leader like de Ligt

He formed a solid defensive partnership with Eric Dier in the second half of the season that helped Bayern reach the semifinal of the Champions League.

His leadership and robust attitude is exactly what is needed at Old Trafford and the Dutch international is expected to compliment first choice Man United centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Ajax player but if a fee can be agreed between both the clubs, the move should not take too long.