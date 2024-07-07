Exclusive: “Gap in valuation” slowing down Tottenham transfer deal, says Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham could still sell Emerson Royal in this summer’s transfer window, though there is still a ‘gap in valuation’ with them and AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Spurs are asking for €20million to let the Brazilian full-back go, while he’s also not aware of some of the transfer rumours we’ve seen linking the player with a potential return to his former club Barcelona.

Royal has not been at his best during his time at Tottenham, so it makes sense that he now seems to be available, though it remains to be seen precisely where he’ll end up as it’s not yet clear if Milan will be able to reach an agreement on his fee.

For now, however, it seems there’s nothing to the Barca links, so if it’s not Milan, it will perhaps be another team joining the race for his signature, though we’ll have to wait and see how this saga develops.

Emerson Royal transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“There have been some reports about Barcelona looking to re-sign Emerson Royal from Tottenham as he could be on the move out of Spurs this summer,” Romano said.

“However, I don’t have this information about Barca. As previously reported, AC Milan are in talks for Emerson – they already spoke to Tottenham but Spurs want around €20m to sell the Brazilian full-back

“There’s still a gap in valuation, so let’s see what happens, but Emerson himself is keen on the move to AC Milan.”