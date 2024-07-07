English manager tipped to replace Gareth Southgate despite underwhelming record

Three Lions icon Gary Lineker has urged former Premier League manager Frank Lampard to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

The current England manager Southgate has taken the team to the Euro 2024 semifinal after a penalty shootout win against Switzerland.

The Three Lions boss has a brilliant record as he has taken the team to a World Cup and Euro semifinal along with a Euro final.

He is the best England manager since their World Cup win in 1966 but his future with the team is uncertain.

Southgate is expected to quit the England job after the Euros this summer and names are being thrown in the media about his potential replacements.

Lineker believes former Everton and Chelsea manager Lampard has what it takes to success Southgate as the England boss.

Speaking on the ‘The Rest Is Football‘ podcast, he said:

“This will be Gareth Southgate’s last tournament, I think, whatever happens. If he wins, I think he’ll absolutely bow out.

“And if he doesn’t then I think he’ll bow out. It’ll be his decision. But I wouldn’t disregard Frank Lampard. I think he tactically gets it. I think the players will respect him immediately. I’m getting ahead of things here. I think he’s been a bit unlucky in his managerial career in some ways. I think he gets it tactically.”

Despite Lampard failing to impress with Everton and Chelsea during his time in the Premier League, Lineker feels he will command the respect of the players and he is tactically good enough for the England job.

Fans might have a different opinion to what Lineker is saying though.

Is Frank Lampard good enough for England?

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Southgate and if he leaves who England will target.

Lampard has so far not shown in his career that he can become one of the best managers in the game.

He has a long way to go to prove himself but he would argue that when Southgate got the job, he was not the most popular choice either.