Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal star who impressed last season could leave this summer

Arsenal could potentially part ways with Jakub Kiwior this summer as the Gunners are open to good offers for the defender as the North London outfit close in on Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian star is close to completing a move to the Emirates Stadium as part of a €50m deal, with the centre-back set to sign a five-year contract worth €4m per season, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old impressed at Bologna last season as the centre-back helped the Italian side reach the Champions League for the first time. The Italy international followed that up with some impressive performances at Euro 2024 and that prompted Arsenal to make a move for the player.

Calafiori is a natural centre-back but can also play left-back which is very useful for Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish coach experimented with the left side of his defence last season and often played a centre-back in the role.

That is where Calafiori could line up at the Emirates next season and his arrival could mean the departure of Jakub Kiwior who was impressive in an Arsenal shirt during the 2023/24 campaign.

Jakub Kiwior could leave Arsenal this summer

Kiwior made the left-back role at Arsenal his own at the start of 2024 and put in some very impressive displays for the Gunners. The Polish defender featured in 30 games for Arteta’s side as they went close once again to winning the Premier League title.

Despite this, Arsenal are now open to letting the 24-year-old go this summer, with Kiwior going out on loan with a mandatory buy clause, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist says Italian clubs are keeping a close eye on the defender’s situation at Arsenal, but no formal proposals have arrived yet for the Gunners star as they grow closer to adding Calafiori to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.