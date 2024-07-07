Spanish midfield maestro reveals West Ham offer this summer

Bayer Leverkusen’s recent signing Aleix Garcia has spoken about his decision to join the club this summer and also revealed he had an offer from West Ham upon leaving Girona.

The 27-year-old has been a classy performer in recent years, doing well in La Liga and looking like someone who should be a perfect fit for Xabi Alonso’s side.

It would have been quite a statement by West Ham if they’d been able to pull this kind of signing off, but in the end, Garcia made it clear he was keen to link up with Alonso and to play in the Champions League.

Garcia transfer decision explained as he reveals West Ham snub

Discussing his situation, he said: “One from West Ham. They were the only ones. If I had waited longer, maybe I could have received another one. I considered that Bayer was the most positive, because of the coach and the style of play. Playing the Champions League was a trigger.”

Garcia would have been a fine signing for West Ham, but it remains to be seen if they can find a decent alternative in that position.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, will hope that this can be another smart piece of business to help them repeat their success of last season.