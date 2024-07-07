27-year-old defender responds to links with Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 27-year-old Brazilian defender has proven himself in Serie A with Torino and Juventus in recent years and his performances have attracted the attention of English clubs as well.

According to Tutto Juve, Chelsea and Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the player as well but they will now face competition from Liverpool.

The Brazilian defender has revealed that he will decide on his future after Copa America. Brazil were eliminated from the competition against Uruguay earlier and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool accelerate their move for the player now.

He said: “I am very focused on the Copa America and I leave the matter to my agents. Of course, I have read some things and I am happy to know which clubs with so much history could follow me, but the truth is that I will speak to them after the Copa America”.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United need Gleison Bremer

Liverpool need to bring in a quality replacement for Joel Matip who left the club on a free transfer earlier this summer. Bremer would be a superb acquisition for them.

Similarly, Chelsea need to replace Thiago Silva whose contract expired this summer. The Brazilian was a key player for Chelsea and replacing him with his compatriot would be a wise decision.

Manchester united parted ways with Raphael Varane earlier this summer. They will need to replace the French international defender and Bremer seems like the ideal acquisition.

The Juventus defender has the quality to play for all three clubs and he would certainly help them tighten up defensively.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable price and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the defender.