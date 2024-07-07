Inside Spain: Arsenal scouring Spain’s top talents, Chelsea re-open talks for forward and Joao Felix future

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Euro 2024 has been a good time for Spain, with La Roja playing comfortably the best football at the tournament, and now arguably into the final four as favourites. An injury to Pedri was the main sour note from their win over Germany, but even then it was his replacement Dani Olmo who first scored and then provided the cross for Mikel Merino’s outstanding header.

The tournament has provided a useful barrier for many of the Spain players linked with a move, with Nico Williams, Olmo and Merino (and his father) all saying they will deal with transfers after the tournament – when they will also be exempt from media duties too. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta clearly still enjoys watching La Liga, as not only have Williams and Merino been linked to the Gunners, there’s also Jules Kounde and long-term target Martin Zubimendi.

There’s bad news on the latter front, as Zubimendi has, like last summer, reiterated his desire to stay at Real Sociedad. Kounde has also in recent months said he has no plans to leave Barcelona, but there is a steady stream of links to French defender, and if Barcelona cannot sell Ronald Araujo, then seemingly they would be open to letting Kounde go.

? Ronald Araujo is set to miss 6-8 weeks, as reported by Javi Miguel. The #FCBarcelona defender injured his hamstring while playing in Uruguay's Copa America quarter-final against Brazil. pic.twitter.com/esgZyDzmPG — Football España (@footballespana_) July 7, 2024

Benfica have been heavily linked to Joao Felix this week. Atletico Madrid would not only be delighted not to have to loan him back to Barcelona on a cheaper deal, and to move him permanently, but there has been no offer for Felix yet. It remains to be seen whether he would be open to an offer if one arrived. Chelsea appear to have re-opened talks for Samu Omorodion, but if Atletico demand his release clause, then it might be a little too much for the Blues.

Across the city, Real Madrid continue their waiting game for Leny Yoro, but another name familiar to Arsenal fans, Dani Ceballos, is looking to leave for more minutes. If Los Blancos are to let him go, they want a decent offer though, meaning the Premier League is his most likely destination.

West Ham have been linked with a number of players this summer, and the latest to be attributed to their shortlist is Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth, who finished runner-up as top scorer in Spain last summer. It seems as if it will be a busy summer in Spain this year, but all eyes are on France on Tuesday for now, as Luis de la Fuente steps forward as an unlikely hero.