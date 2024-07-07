Video: Ivan Toney provides insight into “crazy” no look penalty routine

Ivan Toney scored a crucial penalty for England in their shootout win over Switzerland and the Brentford star’s penalty routine blew away many people across the globe.

The striker took the fourth penalty for England as he easily slotted it home to provide Trent Alexander-Arnold with a chance to win it for Gareth Southgate’s men.

However, Toney did so without looking at the ball, which stunned both fans and pundits alike despite the 28-year-old being one of the best penalty-takers in the Premier League.

Following the victory over Switzerland, Toney provided some insight into his “crazy” penalty routine, admitting that he never looks at the ball.

“I always have my own routine, focus, and do what I always do which is take your time and roll it into the back of the net,” the Brentford star said via The Mirror. “I never look at the ball.

“Some people might think it’s crazy, but it’s my routine and I stick to it. It’s been working.”

Watch: Ivan Toney speaks to the press about his penalty routine