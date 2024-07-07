Arsenal and Newcastle United have been among the clubs to scout Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu during his performances with the Turkish national team at Euro 2024.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside of top clubs monitoring him in recent times, with scouts from Arsenal, Newcastle and Napoli present to watch his most recent game against the Netherlands.

Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be ready to try a move for Kadioglu, who would likely cost around €25-30m to sign from Fenerbahce this summer. Despite frequent links, Arsenal are yet to make an offer for the versatile full-back, who can also play in midfield.

Arsenal’s priority for now is Riccardo Calafiori, which has seen their interest in Kadioglu cool in recent times, though the Gunners are understood to still be monitoring the Turkey international as he can fill other positions as well as just his usual role of left-back.

Kadioglu transfer: Where next for the Fenerbahce full-back?

Kadioglu’s future doesn’t seem closer to being resolved, but it could be that we’ll see him in the Premier League next season.

As well as Arsenal and Newcastle, there has also been some contact between Brighton and the player’s representatives, so that could end up being another option for the 24-year-old.

Overall, it seems Kadioglu will have a long list of options available to him if he does decide to leave Fenerbahce after his impressive form in the Turkish league, and at international level.

Kadioglu was a key player for Turkey despite their exit at the hands of the Netherlands in last night’s Euro 2024 quarter-final.