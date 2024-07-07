Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has reportedly become a transfer target for Juventus as they look for alternatives to Riccardo Calafiori in that position this summer.

Calafiori to Arsenal remains a move to watch our for in this transfer window, and it seems the Gunners’ current position with this deal, even if it’s not completed, has persuaded Juve to look elsewhere for new additions in that area of the pitch.

According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, it could lead to Arsenal losing a defender, as Kiwior is in Juventus’ sights, along with Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Kiwior has done well at Arsenal, proving himself to be a highly dependable squad player, even if he has never managed to be an automatic starter in his preferred position due to the presence of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in that department.

The Poland international could surely offer something to a club like Juventus, however, as there wouldn’t be as much competition there and he could finally show what he’s capable of.

Kiwior transfer: Would Arsenal regret letting him go?

Some Arsenal fans might be concerned by this story, however, as Mikel Arteta will surely need a good and deep squad for next season if the club is finally to close the gap on Manchester City, who won the title by just two points in the season just gone.

Of course, Kiwior will no doubt want to play more often, but this is the kind of challenge Arsenal need to be able to deal with, as they will surely suffer if they lose the ability to rotate their squad and manage the difficult schedule they’ll inevitably find themselves with if they once again challenge for the title and go far in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Arsenal will need to sell as well as buy this summer to balance the books, so perhaps they’ll feel they can afford to lose Kiwior if Calafiori does end up completing his move to the club.