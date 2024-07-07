Leeds make move to re-sign player who left in 2015

Football Insider have reported that Leeds United are moving to re-sign goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

The 31-year-old had stints on loan at Barrow and Stalybridge Celtic during his time at Leeds United, where he started his career in the junior academy and stayed until 2015.

Following his departure, the player moved to Chesterfield and Rotherham United, since he was unable to have an influence on the starting lineup.

For the past two seasons, Cairns has been playing in League Two for Salford City.

During the previous campaign, the former goalkeeper for Fleetwood Town and Hartlepool United established himself as the Ammies’ first choice in goal.

Re-signing their former player is something Leeds United are considering.

The former Leeds player is anticipated to be Daniel Farke’s third choice goalkeeper, behind veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow and longtime starter Illan Meslier.

While Salford almost missed relegation from League Two the previous season, Cairns kept eight clean sheets in 51 games throughout all competitions.

After four years with the Whites, Cairns will be well-aware of the size and expectations associated with donning the renowned Leeds emblem on his chest.

Farke is actively looking at new signings this summer as he is building a squad that is good enough to win promotion to the Premier League next season.