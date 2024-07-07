Liverpool slash asking price of Leeds United transfer target

Liverpool have slashed their asking price of centre-back Nat Phillips to just £5m, according to reports.

Phillips is a product of the Liverpool youth system and enjoyed an extended run in the first team during the 2020/21 season, featuring 20 times across all competitions as the Reds endured an injury crisis at centre-back.

However, Phillips has played just eight times for Liverpool since then, finding more minutes on loan at the likes of Bournemouth, Celtic and, most recently, Cardiff City.

At 27 years old, it’s time for Phillips to find a home where he can establish himself as a regular starter and it’s now thought that Leeds United are interested in signing the defender, with manager Daniel Farke a long-time admirer.

Leeds to land Phillips in cut-price deal?

According to a report from Turkish outlet 61 Saat (via Leeds United News), seven-time Super Lig champions Trabzonspor have been considering an approach for Phillips this summer.

Liverpool’s original price tag was thought to be £8m, but 61 Saat’s report states they’ve now reduced that to just £5m.

While that has still left Trabzonspor on the fence, Leeds United are another club who could come in with a bid.

The Whites have already signed Joe Rodon from Tottenham this summer. However, it’s likely that Farke will want to move Wales international Ethan Ampadu back into midfield, while veteran defender Liam Cooper’s contract recently expired with no fresh deal yet agreed.

What’s more, Charlie Cresswell is set to join Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Should Cresswell and Cooper both depart, it would leave Farke short of a centre-back, finally opening the door for him to sign Phillips, who he has tracked since his days in charge of Norwich City.