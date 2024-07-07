Leicester City join the race to sign midfielder with 19 goals and 18 assists

Leicester City have joined the race to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley this summer, as they seek a replacement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who moved to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window.

The report from GiveMeSport claims that Leicester scouts have identified O’Riley as a player who would replace the goal contributions of Dewsbury-Hall. However, the Scottish giants are seeking a fee of over £50m for the Dane.

However, securing his signature won’t be easy. The 22-year-old Dane has been valued at over £50 million by Celtic, which poses a financial challenge for Leicester, specially with the need to adhere to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The report adds, that even if they are willing to spend big on him, they face a lot of competition from within the Premier League and abroad. Southampton, Brighton as well as Atletico Madrid, are all keen on signing him.

Matt O’Riley to Leicester City? 
Matt O’Riley’s impressive record at Celtic

O’Riley has been a standout performer for Celtic. Last season, he made 49 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists across all competitions. Since joining Celtic from MK Dons, he has amassed 27 goals and 34 assists in 121 appearances, establishing himself as a key player for the Scottish giants. (Transfermarkt)

Leicester City’s interest in Matt O’Riley shows their intent to strengthen their squad following their return to the Premier League.

However, with a hefty price tag and strong competition, the Foxes will need to navigate financial constraints and competitive bids to secure the talented midfielder

 

