Video: Heartwarming moment between Liverpool stars Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker after Uruguay knocked Brazil out of Copa America

Liverpool teammates Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker faced off in a high-stakes Copa America quarter-final match between Uruguay and Brazil.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw in normal time, with Nunez unable to score past his clubmate Alisson.

The match was ultimately decided by penalties. While Nunez had been substituted off before the shootout, Alisson remained in goal for Brazil.

However, Brazil’s penalty takers faltered, with both Eder Militao and Douglas Luiz missing their attempts. Uruguay emerged victorious, advancing to the semi-finals.

After the game, Nunez and Alisson shared a heartfelt moment. The Uruguayan striker was seen consoling Alisson before the two embraced, showcasing the strong bond between the two South Americans that has developed during their time at Liverpool.

Watch the moment below:

