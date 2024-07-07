Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon but they are looking at potential alternatives as well.

Liverpool are keen on the 23-year-old Newcastle winger but the Magpies are unwilling to sanction his departure for a reasonable price. Liverpool could now move on to other targets and a report from football insider claims that Nico Williams is on their radar.

The Athletic Club Bilbao winger has had an impressive season with the La Liga outfit and he scored 8 goals and picked up 19 assists in all competitions last season. He has been quite impressive in the European Championships with Spain as well.

Williams will be hoping to win the international tournament with his country before deciding on his future and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of the 21-year-old Spanish international and they will have to trigger his release clause in order to get the deal done.

Nico Williams has a €58 million release clause in his contract and there is no doubt that Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to afford him. The 21-year-old has been linked with clubs like Barcelona as well. However, it is fair to assume that Liverpool have more financial resources compared to the Spanish club and they will be in a better position to sign the winger if they are truly keen on him.

Nico Williams could fancy Liverpool move

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the player. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to showcase his qualities in English football.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have a proven track record of competing for trophies on a consistent basis. Williams will look fulfil his ambitions with the move to Liverpool if the opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile Liverpool are keeping tabs on the PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as well. He could be a cheaper alternative to the Spanish international this summer. Liverpool need to improve their attacking unit if they are serious about competing with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City.

Someone like Williams could transform them in the final third with his pace, trickery and ability to find the back of the net.