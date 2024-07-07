Liverpool leading the race to sign midfielder Jurgen Klopp wanted at Anfield

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign long term target Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked for a long time to Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp wanting to bring the midfielder to Anfield during his time at the club.

The Reds can now sign the Atalanta midfielder from under the noses of Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Sport Witness.

The two Italian clubs came to an agreement for the transfer of the Dutchman, but it appears that Atalanta would now rather let Koopemeiners go to a club other than a Serie A competitor.

According to reports, Atalanta are requesting £51 million in direct transfer fees; the Bianconeri believe this figure is unreasonable.

If this deal goes through, Klopp’s long-held desire to bring the midfield player to Anfield might finally come true.

Given that Slot managed Koopmeiners during their time together at AZ Alkmaar, it is thought that Slot is the one who encouraged the signing of the midfield player.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign him even though he has agreed terms with Juventus.

Slot values Koopmeiners’ versatility in terms of position and is hoping to have a familiar face in his starting lineup for his first season at Anfield.

The Reds boss knows the player well and that has made moving for him more logical.

Liverpool are preparing to challenge for Premier League title

Liverpool have acted patiently in the transfer window this summer but now with just over a month left in the Premier League season, they are making serious moves to build their squad.

The Reds would be hoping to challenge for the league title again as they faltered in the final stages of last season and ended up finishing third behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Slot and the Liverpool management are hoping to bring in a defender this summer as well following the departure of Joel Matip.