Liverpool set €20 million asking price for 23-year-old prospect

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old central defender was on loan at FSV Mainz 05 last season and his performances were quite impressive. PSV Eindhoven are now keen on securing his signature and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay the asking price for the player.

According to a report via Voetbal Primeur, Liverpool are demanding a fee of around €20 million for the Dutch defender. Van den Berg is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for PSV in the coming seasons.

There is no doubt that he has the potential to justify the €20 million investment. The Dutch outfit will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable price and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Sepp van den Berg needs to leave Liverpool

Van den Berg does not have a future at Liverpool and he has been out on loan since 2021. He needs to leave the club in order to play regularly and joining PSV would be ideal for him. He would get to compete at a high level and join a club capable of pushing for trophies regularly.

The player will certainly hope that Liverpool accept a reasonable offer for him this summer. He will look to end his time at Anfield and get his career back on track with regular football at another club.

Liverpool will not be able to provide him with ample first team action in the upcoming season.The Reds already have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah at their disposal. It makes sense for them to cash in on the player. Selling him for €20 million this summer would represent excellent business for the club.