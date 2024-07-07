England and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw refused to celebrate his team’s penalty shootout win against Switzerland, according to Daily Star.

The defender instead decided to show his class by going towards the Swiss players to shake their hands after a heartbreaking loss against England.

The Swiss side took the lead against England with a goal from Breel Embolo. However, Bukayo Saka equalised with a sunning goal for the Three Lions.

The game was decided on penalties after both the teams failed to make an impact in the extra-time.

The Three Lions won the match and advanced to the semifinal thanks to their players scoring all the penalties with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the winning penalty for Gareth Southgate’s team.

As the England players rushed towards Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Pickford to celebrate the win, Shaw displayed a touching gesture and shook hands with the opponents, realising how difficult it was for them to live that moment.

The Swiss players broke down in tears after losing possibly the most important match in their recent history.

Shaw decided not to celebrate that moment with his teammates and instead went towards the opposition players to console them.

A fit Luke Shaw boosts England’s chances

It wouldn’t be wrong if Shaw had joined his teammates in the celebration as his team had just qualified for the semifinal of the Euros.

However, he still decided to show his class in moment that was emotional for both sets of players.

The fitness of Shaw is a huge boost for Southgate, who finally has a natural left-back fully fit in his squad.

The Three Lions will face the Netherlands in the semifinal while Spain will come up against France in the other semifinal.